Coronavirus case in India cross 11,000; death toll reaches 377

The total number of coronavirus cases in India today jumped to 11,439 after nearly 1076 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Health Ministry.

A total number of 11,439 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 377 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1306 patients have been cured. There are 9756 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also said that 1076 new cases and 38 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.



India's Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday extended the countrywide lockdown till May 3 as coronavirus continued to rise in the country.



A detailed set of guidelines on Coronavirus Lockdown to be issued today by the government.