/AAP’s Satyendar Jain gets bail in Delhi Jal Board-linked corruption case. Know details

A Delhi court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday (Sept 3) in an alleged multi-crore sewage treatment plant (STP) tender scam being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). The court’s detailed order is awaited.

Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai and four others were arrested in connection with the case on August 18. The ACB’s probe centres on a contract for the upgradation of Delhi’s STPs in 2022, when Jain was the Water Minister. The agency has alleged that tender conditions and the scope of work were altered to increase the project cost and benefit the company that eventually won the contract.

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The ACB has alleged that the tendering process was manipulated to restrict competition and favour Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd (EEPL), which was awarded the contract to upgrade and augment five STPs in Nilothi, Najafgarh, Narela and Kondli between 2021 and 2022.

According to the ACB, the project also included augmentation costs despite being intended to upgrade some of the STPs. While upgradation involves improving the quality of treatment, augmentation increases an STP’s capacity to process larger volumes of wastewater.

The agency further alleged that Jain altered the technical proposal for augmentation of the Rohini STP from 15 million gallons per day (MGD) to 25 MGD and approved the enhancement without any technical recommendation or feasibility study.

The ACB claimed that the Rohini and Narela STPs were included in the project while the Okhla Phase V STP was excluded, allegedly resulting in an estimated cost escalation of around Rs 123 crore.

The agency described Jain’s decisions as “arbitrary” and alleged they were taken without “adequate technical justification”.

The ACB has also alleged that money was routed through intermediaries linked to Jain and Rai. Rai has been accused of accepting bribes worth Rs 1.5 crore.