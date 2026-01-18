/AAP’s Sanjay Singh, Cong’s Pappu Yadav among 8 booked for sharing ‘fake’ images of Manikarnika Ghat

The Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged FIRs against eight people, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Pappu Yadav, for allegedly circulating AI-generated images, videos, and misleading information on social media about the redevelopment work at the Manikarnika Ghat. The FIRs were lodged on Saturday for posting fake and AI-modified photographs on X about the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and misleading the public. The contractor of the firm carrying out the renovation work said the images were contrary to actual facts about Hindu deities and amounted to spreading lies about the work besides endangering harmony.

The Manikarnika Ghat is among the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism. It is believed that the person cremated at the site attains ‘moksha’—liberation from the cycle of birth and death—thereby giving the ghat immense religious and cultural importance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the news of the FIR against him, AAP’s Sanjay Singh claimed that the redevelopment work had caused destruction at Manikarnika Ghat. He alleged that temples were damaged, and a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was broken, drawing protests from sadhus and others. He also accused the authorities of targeting him for raising the issue and said that he would not be intimidated.

‘Fabricated images and misleading content shared on social media’

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.

There have been protests against the work on the redevelopment plan of the ghat, with many alleging that a century-old idol of Ahilyabai Holkar has been damaged, a charge refuted by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said the eight cases have been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against eight individuals and certain X handles for spreading fabricated content related to the ongoing beautification and improving cremation-related facilities at the ghat.

‘False info circulated to hurt religious sentiments, fan anti-govt sentiments’

The DCP said false information was circulated to not only hurt religious sentiments but also to fan anti-government sentiments. “Legal action is being taken against the social media handles concerned as well as those amplifying the content,” he added.

According to police, fake and misleading videos and AI-generated images were circulated on X with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation, provoke public anger, and disturb social harmony.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said probes have revealed that a fabricated video related to the Manikarnika Ghat, made with AI and by manipulating facts, has been made viral on social media. Besides, AI-generated images were also shared, leading to resentment among the public, he said.

A complaint was lodged by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu, whose company has been carrying out the work under the redevelopment plan at Manikarnika Ghat since November 15.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused “the Yogi-Modi government” of “completely destroying” the heritage of Varanasi and demanded that the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat be immediately stopped.

CM Yogi refuted the allegations and clarified that all the temples on Manikarnika Ghat are included in the redevelopment project and there was no plan for demolition.

Yogi accused the Congress and its allies of trying to mislead the public through what he called “false propaganda”. Addressing reporters, Adityanath said that similar attempts to mislead people had been made earlier as well.