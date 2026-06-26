/94-year old woman who returned from US in 2018 wants India to restore her citizenship: Here's why

In an unusual appeal, a 94-year old woman has asked the Indian government to restore her citizenship after she spent nearly 18 years in the United States. The woman has been identified as Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma. She returend to India in 2018 after having renounced her US citizenship. After returning, she settled in her native village in Andhra Pradesh. According to several local reports, her return coincided with her son taking up a position at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri. The video of her appeal has gone viral on internet.

Explaining her reason to return to India, she said that she wanted to spend the rest of her life in the country where she was born. She also added that it is her last wish to die as an Indian and that she wanted her last rites to be performed in her ancestral village. "Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen. I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest," she said.

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