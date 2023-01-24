Quake of magnitude 5.8 hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal today afternoon and the tremors were felt as far as Delhi.

The quake was felt at 2:28 pm and was reported at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

The epicentre in Nepal is 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

"It was scary as the tremors hit," a Noida resident told PTI.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

Nepal has been a hotbed for quakes. In December 2022, three tremors jolted Western Nepal in quick succession.

Earlier, In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude hit Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. Over 800,000 houses and school buildings were also damaged.

(With inputs from agencies)

