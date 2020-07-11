488 new cases in Kerala as infection tally touches 7438; 2 deaths

Kerala on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 488 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,438 as the death toll climbed to 29 with two fatalities.

As many as 234 people were infected through contact, including 57 in Thiruvananthapuram, 51 in Alappuzha, Ernakulam 35, Pathnamthitta 29 and Malappuram 27, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of cases have crossed the 400 mark.

On Friday, 416 people were infected.

The deaths had occurred at Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts on Friday.

Three health workers were among those who tested positive today.

Totally, 2.33 lakh samples have been collected so far and results of 6,449 samples are awaited.

There are 195 hotspots as of today.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a Quick Response Team has been constituted, comprising police, revenue and health workers which will function round the clock in the worst affected Poonthura fishing hamlet, the Chief Minister said.