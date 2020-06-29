46 terrorists killed so far this month in J&K, highest in a single month, say police

The security forces have killed three terrorists during an anti-terror operation in the Khulchohar area of Anantnag in south Kashmir and have recovered one rifle and two pistols.

Jammu & Kashmir police said based on input about the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched in which an exchange of fire took place. Three including a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit commander identified as Masood was killed.

Director general of police told WION that Hizb commander Masood, was the lone surviving terrorist from Doda district of Jammu division, following which the district has become “terrorist free.”

Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of Kashmir police said that 46 terrorists have been killed so far this month, which is the highest in a single month. “This is the highest killing of terrorists in a single month, however, two more days are left in June,” he told WION.

A total of 116 terrorists have been killed so far this year with the top leadership of several terror groups neutralized.