4,000 Indians left Ukraine recently: Govt on Russia-Ukraine war

India's Foreign Secretary, Harsh V Shringla, told the media on Thursday that 4,000 Indians had fled Ukraine in the last few days while speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We started the registration of Indian nationals...about a month ago...We found that 20,000 Indian nationals were there," he added.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs' control room has received 980 calls and 850 emails.

During a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in the midst of the Ukraine crisis, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the safety and security of Indian nationals in Ukraine is the government's top priority.

At a press conference on the crisis, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated this.



He went on to say that the situation on the ground is challenging and changing swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies)