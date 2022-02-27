35-year-old Indian man held for duping woman in bringing back stranded daughter from Ukraine

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The unemployed person has allegedly duped a woman in Vidisha by promising to bring her daughter back from the Ukraine, the police said on Saturday.

The woman’s daughter, who was studying medicine, is stranded in the war-torn country.

Prince Gawa, who hails from Gurugram in Haryana, called up Vaishali Wilson on Wednesday, claiming to be from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), an official said.

To arrange for flight tickets, Gawa asked for Rs 42,000 from the woman, and stopped all kinds of communication after she transferred the money through mobile banking later in the night, the official said.

"Gawa was held from Gurugram in Haryana on Friday and brought to Vidisha this morning. He was charged with cheating under IPC and Information Act provisions. He has committed fraud in Haryana as well," Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Ashutosh Singh told PTI.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody for a fortnight, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies)