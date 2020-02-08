2 dead, 9 injured in cracker explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran; Chief Minister calls for magisterial probe

Two people lost their lives while nine got injured after a firecracker-laden trolley caught fire and exploded in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

Earlier Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the eyewitnesses, "14-15 individuals died on the spot"

Shortly after the mishap, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased.

Saddened to hear about the tragic firecracker blast in Tarn Taran that left 2 dead and 9 injured. My govt will give ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs to the kin of deceased & free treatment for the injured. SDM Tarn Taran will probe the incident to fix responsibility. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 8, 2020 ×

Amritsar IG-border range Sarinderpal Singh Parmar: 2 people have been killed in the accidental explosion and 11 have been injured. The numbers given by the SSP was according to the eyewitnesses. #Punjab https://t.co/928M50R16A — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020 ×

The mishap occurred during a religious procession on Sunday evening.

"During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally," Dahiya told media.