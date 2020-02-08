2 dead, 9 injured in cracker explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran; Chief Minister calls for magisterial probe

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Feb 08, 2020, 08.29 PM(IST) Edited By: Sparshita Saxena

Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya. Photograph:( ANI )

Story highlights

Earlier Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the eyewitnesses, '14-15 individuals died on the spot'. 

Two people lost their lives while nine got injured after a firecracker-laden trolley caught fire and exploded in Punjab's Tarn Taran. 

Earlier Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that as per the eyewitnesses, "14-15 individuals died on the spot"

Shortly after the mishap, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased. 

"Saddened to hear about the tragic firecracker blast in Tarn Taran that left 2 dead and 9 injured. My government will give ex-gratia of ₹5 lakhs to the kin of deceased and free treatment for the injured. SDM Tarn Taran will probe the incident to fix responsibility," read his tweet. 

The mishap occurred during a religious procession on Sunday evening. 

"During nagar kirtan, firecrackers were being burnt using explosive material because of which tractor-trolley exploded accidentally," Dahiya told media. 