/13 years on, NIA court convicts 10 in Jhiram Ghati attack that killed 29 including senior Congress leaders

Thirteen years after the deadly Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack that killed 29 people, including senior Congress leaders, a Special NIA Court in Jagdalpur on Saturday convicted 10 accused in the case.The court found all 10 guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

The court has reserved its decision on the punishment. It will announce the quantum of sentence on September 16, defence lawyer Arvind Chaudhary said.

The defence has said it will challenge the verdict in the High Court.

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The convicted accused are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumitra alias Sumitra Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Anna alias Chamru alias Denga and Mahadev Nag.

Congress leaders among those killed

The attack took place on May 25, 2013, in Bastar’s Jhiram Ghati. Congress leaders were travelling through the area during a Parivartan rally ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

According to reports at the time, around 250 Naxals in civilian clothes attacked the Congress convoy.

The attack killed 29 people, including several Congress leaders and security personnel.

Those killed included then Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and his son Dinesh Patel, former Leader of Opposition Mahendra Karma, former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, former MLA Uday Mudliyar and Congress leader Yogendra Sharma.

The verdict has drawn criticism from the Chhattisgarh Congress, which described it as “incomplete justice”.

Avadhesh Jha, an office bearer of the Congress Legal Cell in Chhattisgarh, said the investigation did not address key questions surrounding the attack.

“On behalf of the Congress party, we want to say very clearly that this is incomplete justice. Our martyrs will get justice only when the points that the Congress party has been demanding since day one are addressed: whether this incident happened as part of a political conspiracy, and secondly, who were the people involved in the security breach. If the investigation and trial do not include those points, then we will consider it incomplete justice only,” Jha stated.

Jha also questioned the prosecution of the 10 accused and claimed that those who planned the attack were not brought before the court.

“The big Naxals who were the masterminds of this incident, they have all joined the mainstream today. They were welcomed with a red carpet. But by conducting a trial on the innocent tribals of the village, it is being claimed that the Jhiram incident trial has been done".