/'He has that hunger for India comeback': Ishan Kishan hails Mohammed Shami ahead of Duleep Trophy final

India’s World Cup hero in the 2023 edition, fast bowler Mohammed Shami, hasn’t been in the selectors’ scheme of things since March 2025, but his East Zone captain Ishan Kishan feels the pacer has hunger in him for an India comeback. Shami last featured for India during the triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, and hasn’t been picked for any format since. Ahead of the Duleep Trophy final, which also happens to be Shami’s 100th first-class match, Kishan praises the Indian veteran.



Kishan -- a mainstay in India’s T20I side -- said that for Shami, age is just a number. Showing confidence in Shami’s presence in the playing XI, Kishan said he brings a lot of experience to the table.



"I feel age is just a number," Kishan said ahead of the Duleep Trophy in Chennai.



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"If he is working hard, it doesn't matter - he has been doing so well. Having him in our team, it gives us a bit of more confidence when you have such bowlers in your team who can get you wickets and especially looking at Shami bhai this season, his intensity, his energy has been very different,” he said.

Kishan said Shami has that hunger in him, and is motivated to press his case for an India return, considering India would need experience in the pace attack at the ODI World Cup.



"It has been three years since that [2023] World Cup [when he was in excellent form]; it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games; it is tough. But I feel I see that hunger in him because who better than me can judge about hunger right now?” he said.

"I think he has that hunger and that motivation right now. He wants to do that comeback; he wants to be part of the Indian squad again, and which you can see in him when he is trying to help me, also when I'm leading the side... he is trying to come to me, give me options of what you can do right now,” he concluded.

