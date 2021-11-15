104-year-old woman in India’s Kerala state gets 89 out of 100 marks in exam

Education knows no age bar. A person can study at any point of time in life. This phrase is apt to describe the tale of a beaming centenarian, who has given the citizens of India yet another reason to cheer.

Not just this, it is also a proud moment for the Indian state of Kerala as it has always had an inclination towards education as it has been the state with the highest literacy state for a long time.

104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. #Literacy pic.twitter.com/pB5Fj9LYd9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) November 12, 2021 ×

The government of Kerala has also started to brag about its famed literacy endeavours as the state’s Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty on Friday posted a picture of 104-year-old Kuttiyamma on social media along with a heartfelt message to congratulate her for scoring well in an exam.

The exam was conducted by the government's continuing education initiative.

