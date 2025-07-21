The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament kicks off on Monday (Jul 21). As per reports the Indian Parliament is set for a stormy monsoon session, as the opposition INDIA bloc prepares to grill the Narendra Modi government on contentious issues like national security lapses and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan during the recent tensions, to voter rights and Jammu & Kashmir's statehood. Amid demands for an all-party meeting, the Centre has reportedly indicated its readiness to discuss issues of "great importance to the nation," saying it would "never shy away from a discussion".

Opposition mounting an attack on the Modi government?

Reports suggest that the opposition INDIA bloc, from which the Aam Aadmi Party recently exited, is gearing up to confront the government on a raft of issues it claims are being mishandled or suppressed. At the heart of the opposition's agenda is the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian military's subsequent response—Operation Sindoor. The INDIA alliance is demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on both the operation and what it calls a glaring intelligence failure that led to the death of 26 civilians.

In an online strategy meeting on Saturday, 24 opposition parties have agreed to a joint plan to target the government over at least eight key concerns. These include Trump's controversial claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and the delayed restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

Congress MP and Rajya Sabha deputy leader Pramod Tiwari said the Opposition would insist that PM Modi address these matters in the House. "Parliament is more important than travelling abroad," said Tiwari in a conversation with PTI. "All leaders have expressed concern that all the terrorists behind the attack are free and no action has been taken against them despite so many days having passed since April 22. Now, a confession has also come that it was an intelligence failure. So this will be raised," he noted.

Slamming the Modi government for what he said was an "undeclared emergency", the Congress MP said, "There is a threat to the voting rights of people under the ‘undeclared emergency’ that is prevalent in the country...The manner in which vote-bandi is taking place in Bihar, after note-bandi, is against democracy".

Govt open to discussion—will PM Modi address the opposition's concerns?

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to discuss all issues of national interest, including Operation Sindoor and Trump’s statements. "The government will never shy away from a discussion...will respond appropriately in Parliament" Rijiju told reporters but said whether the PM himself responds or another minister speaks will be decided later. "When we start discussing the matter, we will make a statement. Whether it is the US President or anyone, I can’t give any reply now. When there is a discussion, a reply will be given," he said.