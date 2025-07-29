/'US VP called me...': PM Modi shares BIG details on Op Sindoor - Here's what JD Vance revealed about 'huge strike' by Pakistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 29) shared new details about the Operation Sindoor days, saying that the US Vice President JD Vance called him several times on May 9 to inform him about an impending "huge" strike by Pakistan. While speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said Vance tried to reach him for an hour, but he was in a meeting.

In a fiery debate in Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi stressed that the US vice president told him that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack.

"On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back," he said.

PM Modi continued, "The Vice President of America told me on the phone that Pakistan is going to launch a big attack. My answer was that if Pakistan has this intention, it will cost them a lot. If Pakistan attacks, we will respond by launching a big attack. This was my answer...," he added.

Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to call Trump a ‘liar’

Earlier, in the parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack on PM Modi, as they demanded clarity on Trump's claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan.

He further questioned the Modi government and its operational strategy behind Operation Sindoor. He dared the Indian prime minister to confront Trump's claims on the ceasefire.

“If he has the courage, he will say here that Donald Trump is a liar. 50% Indira Gandhi ka courage hai toh ye bol denge,” Rahul Gandhi said. “Why is the Prime Minister silent? If Trump is lying, say it. Say it in Parliament.”

While Kharge joined Rahul Gandhi in this, saying, "Even after Trump admitted 29 times that he brokered the ceasefire, why is India still not ready to accept it? By the time I finish my speech, he might have said it a 30th time.”

Terrorists are crying

PM Modi further said that the terrorists are crying now, their masterminds are crying, and seeing them cry, adding that "some people are crying here too".

"They tried to play a game during the surgical strike, but it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When #OperationSindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic - "Why did you stop?" Modi added.