/‘Record of what happened very clear’: Jaishankar again denies Trump’s claims on India-Pak ceasefire

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (Jul 3) reiterated that the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan in May was the result of negotiations between the DGMOs of the two countries and not from any trade talks with the United States, dismissing claims made by US President Donald Trump. The Republican leader has said that he brokered a ceasefire understanding between the two neighbours using trade following military escalation after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the deadly Pahalagam terror attack.

Speaking in a press conference in Washington during his three-day US visit, Jaishankar said, “The record of what happened at that time was very clear and the ceasefire was something which was negotiated between the DGMOs of the two countries.” He added, “I will leave it at that.”

Earlier this week, the EAM told Newsweek that he was “in the room” when US Vice President JD Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9. He added that Vance told PM Modi that Pakistan would launch a massive attack on India if they did not accept certain things. PM Modi indicated that India would not remain silent and would respond accordingly.

“In terms of what has been our position, yes, we have for many years it’s not a position just of this government in Delhi, I mean it’s been a national consensus that our dealings with Pakistan are bilateral and in this particular case, I can tell you that when I was in the room when Vice President Vance spoke to Prime Minister Modi on the night of 9th May saying that you know the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India if we did not accept certain things and the prime minister was impervious to what the Pakistanis were threatening to do on the contrary he (PM Modi) indicated that there would be a response from us this was the night before.” Jaishankar said in the interview.

“Something the Pakistanis did was attack us massively that night, we responded very quickly thereafter, and the next morning, Mr Rubio called me up and said the Pakistanis were ready to talk. So, I can only tell you from my personal experience what happened,” he said.

Despite India’s denial, Trump has consistently claimed he brokered the peace between India and Pakistan. On May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) spoke with his Indian counterpart, and both sides agreed to stop all military actions on land, in the air, and at sea.