/‘PM Modi a true treasure’: UAE minister says targeting $200 bn trade with India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the UAE on May 15, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy described the Indian leader as a “true treasure” for the leadership and people of the Emirates, while expressing confidence that bilateral ties are set to reach “new mountain tops” in trade, technology and strategic cooperation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Al Hashimy said Modi’s visit would further strengthen the regular high-level engagements between the two countries following the UAE President’s visit to India in January and the Crown Prince’s participation in the AI Summit in February.

“The future cannot be without a strong India and a strong UAE,” she said, adding that upcoming exchanges between the two nations reflected “a trajectory that grows from strength to strength”.

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UAE eyes $200 billion trade target with India

Highlighting the rapid growth in economic ties, the UAE minister said both countries had already surpassed the initial $100 billion trade target set under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and are now aiming for $200 billion in bilateral trade.

“Every time we think we have reached a mountain top, we discover there is another mountain top to reach,” Al Hashimy said.

She added that cooperation between “Team India and Team UAE” was now expanding into frontier sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, supercomputing and connectivity initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The minister also pointed to the deep people-to-people relationship between the two countries and praised the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

“There are close to four and a half million Indians who live amongst us and with us, and so we constantly learn from each other, and we are better because of each other as well,” she said.

Strait of Hormuz, energy security likely to feature in talks

Addressing the ongoing West Asia crisis, the UAE minister said energy had been “weaponised” amid disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, an issue she confirmed would feature prominently in tomorrow's bilateral conversations.

She noted that supply concerns caused by the regional conflict had affected India and several other countries, adding that the UAE’s recent decision to exit OPEC was aimed at acting as a “responsible global player” by maximising production during a period of uncertainty.

Prime Minister Modi is set to begin a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, covering the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.