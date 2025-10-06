/'No place for such reprehensible acts in our society': PM Modi speaks with CJI Gavai after advocate throws shoe at him in court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court premises on Monday and said it had "angered every Indian".



The Prime Minister spoke with Justice Gavai. He appreciated the calm displayed by the CJI and said it highlights his commitment to strengthening the spirit of our Constitution.



"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," PM Modi said in a post on X.



Several other leaders also strongly condemned the incident. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has issued a firm resolution condemning the conduct of the advocate who disrupted proceedings in the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India.



The Association described the act as "reprehensible" and expressed deep shock and dismay over what it called a serious breach of courtroom decorum and professional ethics. In its statement, the SCBA asserted that the advocate's behaviour was not only inappropriate for an officer of the Court but also posed a direct challenge to the independence of the judiciary. It emphasised that such actions erode public trust in the justice system and threaten the foundational respect that binds the Bench and the Bar.



The incident reportedly stemmed from reactions to Justice Gavai's remarks in the Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Restoration case, where he had called for respect across religious lines while rejecting misinterpretations. The SCBA stated that these remarks were irresponsibly distorted on social media, fueling misinformation and likely contributing to the outburst in the courtroom.



Despite the provocation, Justice Gavai maintained composure and continued to perform his duties with dignity. The SCBA commended his restraint and reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Chief Justice and the entire judiciary, reiterating that judicial independence must be preserved at all costs.



Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension from practice of Delhi-based advocate Rakesh Kishore after prima facie material indicated that he allegedly removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Chief Justice of India during proceedings in Court No 1 of the Supreme Court at about 11:35 am.



The interim order signed by Manan Kumar Mishra, Senior Advocate and Chairman, BCI invoked relevant sections of Advocates Act, 1961 which require advocates to maintain dignity and self-respect in court, show respect to the judiciary, and refrain from improper means that may influence proceedings.



BCI has debarred Kishore from appearing, acting, pleading or practising before any court, tribunal or authority in India.



The order also declares that any identity card, proximity pass or access permission issued by any court or Bar Association shall remain inoperative during the suspension.



BCI directed the Bar Council of Delhi to ensure immediate compliance by updating the advocate's status on its rolls and notifying all courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction about the suspension.



The Registry of the Supreme Court of India, the Registries of all High Courts, and all District Courts have been instructed to circulate the order to filing and appearance counters and to the concerned Bar Associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).



Calling the measure interim, the BCI said disciplinary proceedings will be initiated in accordance with the law.



In its statement, SCBA warned against any attempts to weaken the constitutional bond between the Bench and the Bar, describing both as essential pillars of the justice delivery system. It urged legal professionals to uphold the values of secularism, fraternity, and the rule of law, and to resist efforts that politicise or tarnish the judiciary's image.



SCBA also criticised certain media outlets for sensationalising the incident and distorting judicial statements, particularly those related to the Khajuraho case. It accused such reporting of inciting public outrage and undermining the authority of the Court, labelling it as "predatory journalism" that disregards ethical standards.



SCBA said the advocate in question holds only temporary membership in the Association and confirmed that disciplinary action is under consideration. It reiterated that while freedom of expression is vital, it must be exercised with responsibility, especially by those who serve as officers of the Court.