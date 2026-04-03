/'India only country to lose mariners in conflict hit Strait of Hormuz', says Misri at UK led Iran war talks

Several countries including India took part in the multilateral meeting convened by the UK on the situation in the Middle East on Thursday (April 20) and called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian attacks have nearly halted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, used for one-fifth of world oil supplies.

While calling for the opening of the Strait and highlighting the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through international waterways, India also brought to the notice of the world leaders that it was the only country to have lost citizens in the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz.

During the meeting that was attended virtually by more than 60 countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, reiterated diplomacy was the most viable path for de-escalation of the ongoing conflict.

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According to the Directorate General of Shipping, three Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged vessels have been killed so far, and one has been injured while their vessels were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Misri also spoke about the impact the obstruction on the Strait of Hormuz has had on the energy security of India for its dependence on West Asia for oil.

The meeting was not attended by the United States, which has remained critical of the UK and NATO partner for not joining hands with Washington in its war against Iran.

India, too, is engaging with regional players in the Middle East, including Iran, for safe transit for ships.