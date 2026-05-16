/‘If Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists, they will...’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi issues stern warning

In a stern and blunt warning to Islamabad, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday that if Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to “decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not”.

During an interactive session hosted by ‘Uniform Unveiled’ at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, General Dwivedi was asked how the Indian Army would respond if the circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year came up again.

The Army chief said, “If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not.”

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The General’s remarks at the event, ‘Sena Samwad’, came days after the country and the Indian military marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

General Dwivedi’s remark carried a blunt message to Pakistan and reiterated India’s stand against terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack where Pakistan-linked terrorists brutally gunned down 27 civilians. The Indian forces conducted precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and caused massive damage besides killing terrorists in the targeted locations.

Later, Pakistan also launched offensives against India, but all the attacks were foiled by Indian forces.

India, which had targeted only terror hubs initially, then targeted Pakistan’s military infrastructure and inflicted heavy damage.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours and halted on May 10 after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart and pleaded for cessation of hostilities.