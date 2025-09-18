/'I respect all religions', says CJI BR Gavai amid backlash over Khajuraho remarks

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai issued a clarification on Thursday (September 18) regarding his recent comments about the Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, which had stirred significant controversy. He said, "I respect all religions," responding to claims that his statements had been misrepresented on social media.

The clarification followed a judgment delivered earlier in the week, where CJI Gavai, leading a bench, dismissed a petition seeking the reconstruction and reinstallation of a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho complex in Madhya Pradesh. In his ruling, the CJI had remarked, "This is nothing but publicity-driven litigation. If you are a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, focus on prayer and meditation."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He also highlighted that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had jurisdiction over such matters and suggested the petitioner could visit the nearby Shiva Temple while the case remained unresolved. "If you are open to Shaivism, there is a significant Shiva linga at Khajuraho," he added.