/Modi speaks to Nepal PM Sushila Karki over phone, says will help ‘restore peace and stability’ after Gen Z protest

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki over the phone on Thursday (Sep 18). During the phone call, PM Modi extended condolences for the tragic loss of life during the recent protests in Nepal and offered support for the restoration of peace, stability and progress of the people of Nepal.

"Had a warm conversation with Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," said PM Modi in a post on X.

He also congratulated Karki on her appointment and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the people of India.

While Prime Minister Karki thanked PM Modi for his support to Nepal and spoke of further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Nepal’s former chief justice, Sushila Karki, took oath as the interim prime minister in a ceremony at the President’s Office on September 12 and became the first woman prime minister of the country.

Born on June 7, 1952 in Biratnagar, Nepal, Karki pursued her bachelors degree in Political science from the Banaras Hindu University in India in 1975. She then went on to pursue Law at Tribhuvan University in 1978.

Karki created history in 2016 by becoming Nepal's first female chief justice. But the following year an impeachment motion was brought against her for “delivering biased verdicts” and interfering in the executive’s jurisdiction.

Although Karki was automatically suspended during the investigation, she survived the impeachment as it failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority. She retired in June 2017.