/‘Don’t divide the Army by caste and religion’: Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to "divide" the Indian Army along religious and caste lines. Shah's statement followed days after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha gave his controversial remark that "10 per cent of the population have control over the Army". In addition, he also criticised RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during his address.

Union Home Minister also hailed the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for decisive action against the "anti-national" Popular Front of India. "PM Modi has made the country safe. The PFI (Popular Front of India) even reached Phulwarisharif. It was an anti-national organisation... Tell me, should PFI be banned or not?" Amit Shah questioned the crowd, news agency ANI reported.

"From Kerala to Phulwarisharif, PM Modi put everyone from PFI behind bars. Lalu says they should be released. Lalu ji, they will never be released, remember my words," Shah also said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The government banned the PFI

The Ministry of Home Affairs had officially banned the PFI and its affiliates in September 2022, designating them as an “unlawful association.” "Rahul Gandhi just made a statement about how many people from a certain caste our religion are in our Army. Shame on you, Rahul Gandhi. You're dividing the Army based on religion and caste. We respect brave soldiers of any caste or religion who join the army," Amit Shah added.

While addressing a campaign rally on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that a small fraction of the population of India, seemingly referring to upper castes, holds disproportionate control over the Army. His statement sparked widespread criticism from political rivals.