/"DMK govt looted Rs 4 lakh crore" AIADMK alleges, meets Governor seeking probe

With barely four months to go for the state assembly elections, Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party AIADMK has alleged corruption amounting to Rs 4 lakh crore ($44.35bn) by the MK Stalin-led DMK Government. In this regard, the AIADMK said that it submitted a comprehensive dossier to the Governor, detailing "large-scale corruption, financial mismanagement and systemic loot committed by the DMK government".

The AIADMK demanded a thorough investigation into all the allegations, adding that detailed evidence on "department-wise corruption figures and supporting documents" have been handed over to the Governor. AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's Principal Opposition party, which is an ally of India's ruling BJP, urged the Governor to constitute a Special Investigation Commission headed by a retired Supreme Court Chief Justice to conduct a detailed inquiry into the allegations and ensure strict legal action.

"For the past 56months, the DMK family has occupied the corridors of power and indulged in brazen loot running into crores, pushing Tamil Nadu into an unprecedented debt trap," said the AIADMK. The opposition party mentioned that under the DMK regime, Tamil Nadu has been pushed into severe financial distress, with the government borrowing nearly Rs.1 lakh crore every year and increasing the state's debt burden by over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Referring to an earlier leaked audio clip of Tamil Nadu's former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, the AIADMK said that "the DMK Minister had openly admitted that within just one year of coming to power, the DMK Govt had looted Rs 30,000 crore, with the money allegedly benefitting the Chief Minister's son and son-in-law."

Alleging corruption in over 20 government departments and providing the related figures, the AIADMK demanded that action be initiated against the DMK ministers and the officials who facilitated and enabled it.