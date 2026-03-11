/‘Come early, go early’: Maharashtra govt eases commute for women employees

In a move aimed at making daily commutes easier for working women, the Maharashtra government has introduced a new “Come Early, Go Early” scheme for women employees in government offices across Mumbai. The initiative is designed to offer flexible working hours so that women can avoid the peak-hour rush while travelling to and from work.

The decision was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said the initiative is part of the state government’s broader effort to improve workplace conditions and support women in the workforce. The scheme will apply to women employees working in government offices under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well as other state government departments in the city.

Under the new policy, women employees will have some flexibility in their reporting time in the morning. Those who choose to arrive earlier than the standard office time will also be allowed to leave earlier in the evening after completing their required working hours.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The aim is to give women the option to plan their commute in a way that helps them avoid the heavy rush typically seen during peak hours in Mumbai. For many working women in the city, commuting during peak hours can be physically exhausting.

Mumbai’s suburban trains, buses and roads are often extremely crowded during office hours, particularly in the morning and evening. By allowing employees to shift their work timing slightly, the government hopes to reduce travel stress and make commuting safer and more manageable.

Officials say the initiative could benefit thousands of women employees across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, especially those who travel long distances every day. The move is also expected to help working mothers and women who juggle professional responsibilities along with household duties.