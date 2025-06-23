Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and accused it of ‘misrule’ after the BJP-led Mahayuti registered a big win in the Maharashtra civic body elections. The PM said that the people of Bengal are fed up with the Trinamool’s governance and are ready to reject it in the upcoming state elections. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go to Malda and the surrounding areas to meet the people at the BJP rally tomorrow. Every day, new examples of the misrule by the Trinamool are coming to light. The people of West Bengal are fed up with the Trinamool’s governance and are ready to reject this government. The people want a development-oriented BJP government,” he said.

The prime minister’s remarks come after the Supreme Court rapped the Mamata Banerjee government over the clash with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which conducted raids at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC that works for TMC.

ED officials told the apex court that they faced obstruction and interference from the Bengal CM.

PM Modi to visit Bengal and Assam on Jan 17 and 18

PM Modi is set to visit West Bengal and Assam on January 17 and 18, during which he will flag off India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Howrah and Guwahati, inaugurate and launch multiple development projects in the two poll-bound states, and perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Kaziranga elevated corridor project.

On January 18, at about 3 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay foundation stones, and flag off multiple development projects valued at approximately Rs 830 crore in Singur, located in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

PM hails NDA performance in Maharashtra civic elections

PM Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA’s performance in Maharashtra’s municipal corporation elections, saying the results reflected growing public support for the alliance’s agenda of “pro-people good governance”.

“Thank you Maharashtra! The dynamic people of the state bless the NDA’s agenda of pro-people good governance,” the PM said in a post on X, adding that the results of various civic polls indicated that the NDA’s bond with the people of Maharashtra had “further deepened”.

Modi said the alliance’s track record and vision for development had struck a chord with voters. “My gratitude to the people across Maharashtra. This is a vote to add momentum to progress and celebrate the glorious culture the state is associated with,” he said.