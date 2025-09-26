/'Befitting and dignified ceremony': Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as Indian Air Force decommissioned MiG-21

As India bids farewell to MiG-21, the legendary aircraft fleet was decommissioned at the Air Force base in Chandigarh. Also present at the ceremony was Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “I am happy to be here... I have spent a lot of time here and have a lot of memories here...it holds a major memory in my heart.” The Indian astronaut, who scripted history as the first from the country to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission, reminisced about his days flying the fighter jet.

“I spent a considerable amount of time with the MiG-21 and cherish many fond memories of it. Seeing the aircraft I grew up with once more. Its final farewell was a befitting, dignified ceremony, very well organised. It was also wonderful to reconnect with all my old comrades,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also highlighted the heroics of the forces as they used the MiG-21. And as the pilots commenced on the final sortie of the aircraft, Singh lauded the valour. He also noted that the aircraft is a sign of the friendship between India and Russia. “MiG-21 is not merely an aircraft, it is a testimony of India-Russia relations,” said the defence minister.

About Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission:

He went to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which was launched into space after multiple delays on June 25.

Shukla was a part of the Axiom-4 space mission is an ambitious exploration programme commanded by Peggy Whitson.

The astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla was the mission pilot and has scripted history for the country as the first Indian astronaut to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission.

The launch of the mission faced several delays due to a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket.