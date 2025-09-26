/'End of an era,' says Rajnath Singh at decommissioning ceremony of the MiG-21 fleet

On Friday (Sep 26), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at the decommissioning ceremony of the MiG-21 fleet in Chandigarh. As the pilots commenced on the final sortie of the aircraft, Singh lauded the valour of the soldiers. He also highlighted that the aircraft is a sign of the friendship between India and Russia. “MiG 21 is not merely an aircraft, it is a testimony of India-Russia relations,” said the defence minister

WATCH | MiG-21s receive a water gun salute

He called the decommissioning of the MiG-21 as the end of an era. Singh said, "For a long time, MiG-21 has been a witness to several heroic deeds. Its contribution has not been limited to just a single event or a certain war. From the 1971 war to the Kargil conflict, or from the Balakot airstrike to Operation Sindoor, there has not been a moment when the MiG-21 has not provided tremendous strength to our armed forces."

About MiG-21