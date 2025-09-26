/UK PM Keir Starmer announces plans to launch digital ID scheme to curb illegal migration

In a bid to curb illegal immigration in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday (September 26) said his government will bring a plan to introduce free digital ID for both nationals and those residing in the country. He called it "an enormous opportunity for the UK" and said that the move will secure the borders from illegal immigration.

"Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure,' said Starmer adding, "A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering."

He also highlighted the point that the move will give an opportunity to people to swiftly gain access to key services.

"And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill," he said.

In an article that the prime Minister wrote in the Telegraph, he spoke about how for years left-wing parties, including his own shied away from the problem surrounding illegal immigration.

He said, it is now “essential” to tackle “every aspect of the problem of illegal immigration” in an article

Opposition slams move

The plans to introduce free digital ID for both nationals and those residing in the country by Starmer has been slammed by the Reform UK as a "cynical ploy" to “fool” voters. While Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called it a “gimmick that will do nothing to stop the boats”.

Plans for a digital ID scheme was not in the election manifesto of the Labour party last year. Also, previous proposal for digital ID suggested by former Labour Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair has been rejected by the party.