/India’s first supersonic fighter jet retires: Top missions flown by MiG‑21 in Indian Air Force history

The Indian Air Force’s legendary MiG-21, its first supersonic fighter jet, officially retired on Sep 26, after serving for more than six decades. Inducted in the 1960s, the aircraft became a key part of India’s military aviation history.

A farewell ceremony was held in Chandigarh. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior military officials, veterans and families to honour the Soviet-designed fighter’s 62 years of service.

The legendary fighter jet has played many important roles for India during wars, let's have a look at its contribution to the nation.