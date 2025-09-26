LOGIN
India’s first supersonic fighter jet retires: Top missions flown by MiG‑21 in Indian Air Force history

As IAF retires remaining MiG‑21 squadrons after more than six decades in service, lets have a look at the top missions flown by MiG‑21 in Indian Air Force history

Indian Air Force’s legendary MiG-21 retires
(Photograph: PTI)

Indian Air Force’s legendary MiG-21 retires

The Indian Air Force’s legendary MiG-21, its first supersonic fighter jet, officially retired on Sep 26, after serving for more than six decades. Inducted in the 1960s, the aircraft became a key part of India’s military aviation history.

A farewell ceremony was held in Chandigarh. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior military officials, veterans and families to honour the Soviet-designed fighter’s 62 years of service.

The legendary fighter jet has played many important roles for India during wars, let's have a look at its contribution to the nation.

1965 war
(Photograph: Others)

1965 war

During 1965 India-Pakistan war, The MiG-21 had just joined the Indian Air Force and was used mainly for air defence patrols. Though these jets are limited in number, but still it gave India valuable combat experience.

1971 war
(Photograph: AFP)

1971 war

During 1971 India-Pakistan war, MiG-21 fighter jets proved their worth by helping the IAF in gaining air superiority. In the Eastern sector, MiG-21 jets carried out missions that disabled Dhaka’s airfield, allowing India free operations in the skies.

1999 Kargil war
(Photograph: AFP)

1999 Kargil war

During Operation Safed Sagar in 1999, MiG-21s fought alongside Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s, Jaguars and others jets. They launched strikes in the tough Himalayan terrain and provide support to the Indian Army’s Operation Vijay.

2019 Balakot operation
(Photograph: Air Power Asia)

2019 Balakot operation

A modernised MiG-21 Bison, flown by Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, downed a Pakistani F-16(4th generation) in an air battle across the Line of Control (LOC) in 2019. This came soon after the IAF’s Balakot airstrikes, happened because of Pulwama attack on Indian soldiers.

Legacy
(Photograph: AFP)

Legacy

Originally designed by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, the MiG-21 was one of the best jets, when India inducted it in 1963. Over time, it became the backbone of the Indian Air Force.

The MiG-21 leaves behind a remarkable record, serving in major wars(1965,1971 AND 1999) and becoming a symbol of India’s aerial defence.

