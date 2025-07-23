/'Already started...': Election Commission provides BIG update on Vice Presidential elections - Here's how he is elected?

The Election Commission on Wednesday (July 23) announced that it had started the process for holding the Vice-Presidential election. The EC notice came less than 48 hours after former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation. In a statement, the EC said the Ministry of Home Affairs had notified Dhankhar’s resignation on Tuesday. The sudden resignation of Dhankhar has caused a stir in the political circles with the Opposition questioning the reason, more so after a video from ten days ago, revealed that Dhankhar had confirmed that he would retire only in August 2027 when his tenure ends.

What the Election Commission said?

“The Election Commission of India, under Article 324, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made thereunder, namely the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974. Accordingly, the Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025,” the EC said.

It added that once preparations are complete, the election schedule would be announced as soon as possible. Among the activities that have commenced are the preparation of the electoral college — which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha — finalisation of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer(s), and preparation and dissemination of background material on all previous Vice-Presidential elections, the EC said.

How is the V-P elected?

The Election Commission, under the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, has 30 to 32-day statutory timeline to complete the election process for the V-P after it notifies the election schedule. Fourteen days are allotted for filing nominations, followed by one day for scrutiny and a two-day window for withdrawal of candidatures. If a poll is required, it must be held no earlier than 15 days after the withdrawal deadline.

The Vice-President is elected by an electoral college made up of members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Unlike in a presidential election, state legislatures do not participate.Voting is held in Parliament House in New Delhi, by secret ballot, using the system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote. Each MP casts a vote by ranking candidates in order of preference. All votes carry equal value. To be declared elected, a candidate must reach a required minimum number of votes — called the quota. This is calculated by dividing the total number of valid votes by two and adding one

Dhankhar resigns from his post

Dhankhar was elected to the post of V-P in 2022. His term was to end in August 2027. On July 21, Dhankhar sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu saying that he is resigning. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution. I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency, the Honourable President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure," he said in the letter to President Droupadi Murmu, also uploaded on X.