Why do your eyes feel tired after hours of screen time?

Many people spend upwards of eight hours a day staring at digital screens, leading to a common but uncomfortable condition known as digital eye strain. Whether you are working on a laptop, scrolling through a mobile phone, or watching television, prolonged screen exposure significantly impacts your vision. Understanding the physical reasons behind this fatigue is the first step towards protecting your eye health and maintaining daily productivity.

Reduced blink rate and moisture loss

Normally, humans blink about 15 times per minute, which spreads a vital layer of moisture across the eye surface. According to a 2023 report published by the World Health Organization, continuous screen usage drops this blink rate by nearly 60 per cent. This rapid reduction causes the protective tear film to evaporate much faster than normal. As a result, the outer layer of the eye becomes dry, irritated, and highly sensitive, creating that familiar burning sensation after a long day.

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The impact of screen glare and lighting

Staring at a bright screen in a dimly lit room forces your eye muscles to constantly adjust and work harder. The sharp contrast between the harsh digital display and the surrounding environment causes significant muscle fatigue over time. Additionally, the blue light emitted by modern devices scatters easily, reducing contrast and making it difficult for the eyes to focus sharply. Adjusting the brightness of your laptop or mobile device to match the ambient room lighting, and keeping the screen at least 50 centimetres away from your face, can instantly reduce this physical burden.

Focus fatigue and the 20-20-20 rule

When you look at a digital screen at a fixed distance for continuous hours, the tiny ciliary muscles inside your eyes remain tightly contracted. A recent medical report by the American Optometric Association notes that giving these specific muscles a regular break is vital to prevent permanent focus issues. Health experts widely recommend adopting the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, forcefully shift your focus to an object at least 20 feet away for a duration of exactly 20 seconds. This brief pause allows the internal eye muscles to fully relax, reset, and prepare for further tasks.