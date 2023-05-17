Most people are 'feeling too tired' to be healthy, says YouGov Poll

A survey conducted by the YouGov poll with nearly 2,086 UK adults for the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) found that people are too tired to make healthy lifestyle choices. It found that nearly 40 per cent of all reported cancer cases can be avoided if people choose to live with a healthy lifestyle.

Additionally, about 35 per cent of the people are just tired to make the necessary healthy changes to their diet and lifestyle which would boost their physical activity levels and help them bridge the gap between intentions and concrete actions. 'Feeling too tired' to be healthy Around 29% of men and 40% of women cited ‘feeling too tired’ as the main reason behind not being able to achieve their goals of fitness. Other reasons quoted by the individuals include the cost of food (30%), lack of time (26%), work/life balance (25%), cost of exercising (25%), lack of confidence (16%) and “not knowing where to start” (12%).

Only one in four (24%) surveyed stated that nothing stopped them from making healthy changes to their lifestyle. 40 per cent of cancer cases can be avoided Nearly 40% of all cancer cases can be avoided if people chose to live a healthy lifestyle, World Cancer Research Fund and Cancer Research UK stated.

By eating healthy food, being active, not smoking and maintaining a normal weight, people can lead a healthy lifestyle. On the other hand, diseases like dementia, strokes and diabetes are also on a steady rise due to unhealthy lifestyles in today’s age, making it imperative that individuals opt for healthier ways of living. Modern lifestyle to be blamed? Modern day lifestyle has its own share in increasing unhealthy lifestyle pattern. From consumption of junk food to comfort and luxury products, each one of them has contributed in its own way in an increase in the unhealthy lifestyle pattern.

ALSO READ | Using sugar substitutes for weight loss? WHO has a warning for you

The present day modern lifestyle has first created a crisis and then come out with diet pills and fancy exercise equipment in an attempt to solve the problem. Eight-week healthy living plan Matt Lambert of the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) was quoted as saying by The Guardian: "People have busy schedules and we know that, for many, the last thing they might want to do when they are tired or lacking in motivation is to start cooking from scratch or going to the gym."

ALSO WATCH | Board exam results are out leading a mental health crisis among students × Meanwhile, in an attempt to change the current statistics related to people not opting for healthy lifestyle, the WCRF is launching an eight week healthy living plan, aiming to encourage individuals to opt for a healthier lifestyle by making the necessary changes in their present one.