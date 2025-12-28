Are public toilets really that clean? Experts break down the invisible germ risk

Public toilets are shared spaces used by several people every day, making hygiene a consistent and major concern for men, women and children. If the toilets are not continuously maintained or cleaned, then they pose risks of bacterial/viral infections (like E. coli, Salmonella, Norovirus, Hepatitis A) via contaminated surfaces or aerosols, leading to gastrointestinal issues, UTIs (especially for women), skin infections, or respiratory problems.

After the pandemic, the awareness about cleanliness, concerns about germ exposure in public washrooms continue to linger among citizens, particularly when it comes to microbes that are invisible to our naked eye. Meanwhile, Public toilets in India have seen major efforts through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) to end open defecation, increasing availability, but facing challenges in maintenance, hygiene, and design, leading many urban Indians to prefer commercial establishments.

What experts reveal about the hidden reality of public toilets

India-based Research & Development Lead_Pee safe Public, Ashima Sharma, disclosed that the risk in public bathrooms is less about what appears dirty and more about what goes unnoticed. Ashima also said that the pandemic heightened awareness around personal hygiene and cleanliness, prompting people to be more attentive to shared environments.

"Bathrooms are shared spaces used by many people throughout the day, which naturally raises questions about hygiene and germ exposure. The pandemic heightened awareness around cleanliness and made people more attentive to shared environments. Even as public facilities are now part of everyday routines again, concerns persist, not only about what is visibly unclean but also about the unseen microbes that may settle on surfaces and linger in the air. Risk increases on surfaces touched repeatedly throughout the day, including flush controls, taps, door handles, and countertops. These areas can carry bacteria linked to digestive illness, along with viruses capable of spreading through contact. Flushing without a lid may further disperse microscopic droplets onto nearby surfaces, increasing environmental contamination. As most restroom-related infections occur when germs are transferred from hands to the face, preventive efforts are best directed toward consistent handwashing, careful surface contact, limited phone use, and, where preferred, the use of toilet seat sanitisers rather than avoiding the seat altogether," Ashima Sharma said.

Ketan Munoth, co-founder of Plush, believes that poor hygiene in public spaces is something people have been conditioned to adjust to, and that mindset needs to change. Ketan Munoth also believes that the issue extends beyond germs to the way people have normalised poor hygiene in public spaces.

“We’ve been taught for years to simply accept poor hygiene in public spaces. But just because you’re travelling or using a public toilet doesn’t mean your comfort and hygiene should take a back seat. Clean, well-maintained washrooms should be a basic expectation, and public infrastructure must continue to move in that direction. At the same time, real life isn’t always predictable. Facilities aren’t always available, clean, or properly equipped when you need them most, and that’s where being prepared becomes essential - whether that’s carrying intimate hygiene wipes, trusting rash-free pads during periods, relying on period panties for longer protection, or having simple personal care solutions.