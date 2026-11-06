US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to protect the changes he has made to the White House Oval Office, days after Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.

The order designates the Oval Office, which Trump has renovated, as a national monument and seeks to prevent future presidents from making changes that could substantially alter its historic structure or architectural character.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the order would stop any future president from destroying or ripping apart the changes he had made to the famous room.

However, it does not prevent his successors from changing its decor. The order states that future presidents retain the authority to redecorate the monument, select furnishings and make routine operational or security modifications, provided these do not substantially impair its historic structure or architectural character.

It also calls for the Oval Office to be maintained by the National Park Service. While acknowledging existing protections for the White House, the order says the Oval Office merits specific recognition and protective management as a distinct historic structure of national significance.

From Oval Office makeover to a proposed Trump triumphal arch

This is not the first time Trump has pursued a major project linked to his legacy.

His proposal for a United States triumphal arch, often referred to as the "Arc de Trump", is a planned 250-foot-tall monument intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

However, the project has encountered a legal hurdle. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan temporarily blocked construction, ordering a 14-day pause before work could begin. The Trump administration had said construction could start this week.

The ruling came a day after the National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-4 in favour of the project.

Trump appointees on the commission and supporters argued that the arch would serve as a fitting tribute to US history and veterans. However, veterans have raised concerns that it could obstruct views of Arlington National Cemetery, where thousands of soldiers and service members are buried.

Federal court steps in over East Potomac golf course plans

Another renovation project pursued by Trump involves the East Potomac golf course in Washington, DC. That plan has also faced a legal challenge.

Federal Judge Ana Reyes issued a preliminary injunction temporarily barring the government from removing or damaging additional trees at the golf course. While the lawsuit remains active, the administration must provide 10 days' written notice before making any potentially irreversible changes to the course or its features.

On October 30, Reyes said she would investigate whether Justice Department lawyers had misled her about Trump's plans for the renovation.

Trump had announced on social media that the East Potomac golf course would close in November for several months for renovation, despite the ongoing legal challenge.

The judge is examining whether the administration's last-minute notification about removing trees was made in bad faith and whether government lawyers misrepresented the president's plans.

Trump's Washington projects face legal and financial scrutiny

Trump's renovation plans and proposed monuments have drawn legal challenges and criticism from lawmakers.

The costs of his Washington projects are estimated in the supplied script at between $1.4 billion and $1.8 billion, involving taxpayer money and funds transferred from government agencies.