As Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu seeks a record seventh term in office in the upcoming elections, he continues to advocate a hardline approach when it comes to Palestinians. However, a recent survey has reflected how this stance may not be resonating with many voters any longer.

The survey, conducted by the Jewish Public Policy Institute from September 1 to 3, focused on a recent incident in the West Bank's Qusra village.

In late August, dozens of masked Israelis arrived in pickup trucks, threw stones at residents and barricaded themselves inside a house. While several Palestinians were wounded, the rioters fled when security forces arrived.

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According to this survey, one-third of Israelis described these rioters as "Israeli terrorists", whereas another 18 per cent termed them "nationalist criminals". Only 13 per cent of them had a lenient view, calling them young people who sometimes go too far.

Crucially, merely 5 per cent of respondents expressed support for the Jewish settlers.

Now, the poll also showed a clear political divide. Sixty-three per cent of left-wing respondents described the rioters as "Israeli terrorists". That figure fell to 49 per cent among those leaning towards the centre, and just 3 per cent among right-wing respondents.

However, 27 per cent of Jewish Israelis also used the term "Israeli terrorists" for the settlers.

This comes at a time when criticism of the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government has been mounting globally over its policies in the West Bank.

For instance, the UK accused Israel of turning a blind eye to the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and announced a ban on imports of all goods produced in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Eleven other countries, including France and Canada, also announced similar plans. This drew a fierce retaliation from Israel, which announced the closure of Britain's consulate in Jerusalem.

Palestinians continue to suffer, though.

Rescuers were scrambling to recover bodies from a six-storey building in Gaza City after it collapsed overnight following damage sustained in Israeli strikes.

According to the local authorities, at least 12 people, including five children, have died, and over 100 people remain missing.