/Iran flexes muscle with mass mobilisation campaign, vows to resist US

Over a month after the Iran-US MOU expired, tensions remain high in West Asia. While Trump threatened annihilation of Iran, Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran won't surrender.

Although Iran has now proposed a 7-day plan to end the war, it is also flexing its strength.

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As part of a nationwide mobilisation campaign, thousands of Iranians took part in a mass drill in south-eastern Iran's Kerman province.

Crowds were seen carrying the national flag and a huge poster of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Also, a rally called 'Sacrifice for Iran' was held in Tehran.

According to Iranian authorities, 40,000 motorcyclists took part in this rally from Imam Hossein Square to Azadi Square.

On the diplomatic front too, Iran has been making a concerted attempt.

For the first time since June, the US and Iran engaged in lengthy talks, mediated by Qatar.

According to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Tehran was willing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US meets certain conditions.

He added that these conditions were outlined in the MOU signed by Trump.

According to reports, the proposal entails the US lifting sanctions on Iran's oil exports, ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon and releasing some of Iran's frozen assets.

In return, Iran has reportedly agreed to resume talks on multiple issues including its nuclear programme.

Now, the seriousness of this endeavour is evident from the fact that Araghchi is staying back in New York over the weekend in anticipation of an American response.

At a time when Xi Jinping is on a state visit to the US, Iran's Foreign Minister revealed that China had agreed to its proposal.

Now, Araghchi also added that he would like the deal to go through before the midterm polls.

This is seen as an off-ramp for Trump, as Republicans are facing a tough challenge in the midterm polls due to rising energy prices, triggered by the West Asia war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian placed the onus on ending the war squarely on America.

He also vowed to respond strongly to any aggression and resist US pressure until the very end.

Now, even as Pakistan and China have pressed Iran to rein in Houthis, which have mounted a fresh offensive against Saudi Arabia, Pezeshkian sought to distance Tehran from the group's actions.

Amid Iran's latest proposal, a key question arises.

Will either Washington or Tehran be willing to compromise without extracting something tangible in return?

While the US has been applying an economic squeeze on Iran, Tehran has a stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a global energy crisis.