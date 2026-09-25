/Trump hails ‘very positive’ US-China talks as Xi hints at more meetings this year

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 25) said that talks with Xi Jinping made progress for the United States and China. Trump made the remarks as he and First Lady Melania Trump hosted tea at the White House for Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as the couple wrapped up their two-day Washington visit. Meanwhile, the Chinese president hinted at more meetings between the two leaders this year.

“I think we’ve made tremendous strides, we’ve made great strides, very positive for both countries,” Trump told reporters.

Xi hints at more meetings with Trump

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Xi suggested that he may have more meetings with Trump this year. The two leaders are expected to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in China and later at the G20 Summit in the United States. He invited Trump and Melania to visit China.