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Trump hails ‘very positive’ US-China talks as Xi hints at more meetings this year

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 22:11 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 22:11 IST
Trump hails ‘very positive’ US-China talks as Xi hints at more meetings this year

US President Donald Trump (R) speaks during a tea ceremony with (L-R) President of China Xi Jinping, first lady of China Peng Liyuan and first lady Melania Trump in the Red Room of the White House on September 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

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Trump said US-China talks made “tremendous strides” as Xi Jinping hinted at two more meetings this year and invited Trump and Melania to visit China during APEC and G20.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 25) said that talks with Xi Jinping made progress for the United States and China. Trump made the remarks as he and First Lady Melania Trump hosted tea at the White House for Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, as the couple wrapped up their two-day Washington visit. Meanwhile, the Chinese president hinted at more meetings between the two leaders this year.

“I think we’ve made tremendous strides, we’ve made great strides, very positive for both countries,” Trump told reporters.

Xi hints at more meetings with Trump

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Xi suggested that he may have more meetings with Trump this year. The two leaders are expected to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in China and later at the G20 Summit in the United States. He invited Trump and Melania to visit China.

“Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, there will be two more opportunities for us to meet each other – firstly the APEC meeting in China and then the G20 summit in the United States,” Xi said. “I do welcome you, Mr President and the First Lady, to visit China.”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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