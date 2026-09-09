/Gravitas | Consuming very hot drinks triples risk of cancer, study finds

As children, we tend to gulp down a cup of milk in a jiffy. While we dismiss the immediate burning sensation as temporary discomfort, what if I told you that it could lead to a major health problem?

A new study by University of Oxford researchers, published in the International Journal of Cancer, indicates precisely this.

The researchers based their findings by analysing the drink consumption habits of almost 980,000 people in the UK. According to this study, regularly consuming very hot tea and coffee triples the risk of developing oesophageal cancer.

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Now, “very hot” here has been defined as any drink at 65 degrees Celsius or above. For example, tea or coffee immediately made after a kettle is fully boiled falls in this category.

This is not all. The researchers observed that consuming six or more hot drinks on a daily basis also raises the cancer risk. This assumes significance as oesophageal cancer is one of the most malignant cancers, causing over 0.54 million deaths on average annually.

Its symptoms include problems swallowing food, indigestion, persistent cough, a hoarse voice and even weight loss.

So, the researchers’ advice is to wait a few minutes before drinking your cup of tea or coffee so that it cools down to a safer level.