Lionel Messi out of Argentina friendlies with injury; Gabriel out for Brazil

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is out of this month's friendlies in the United States due to a hamstring injury, the country's FA (AFA) said on Monday (March 18).

The 36-year-old forward missed Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at DC United on Saturday after coming off injured in their midweek CONCACAF Champions League win against Nashville.

Messi is the latest absence for Lionel Scaloni's side following injuries to AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios and Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Argentina face El Salvador on Friday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before playing Costa Rica four days later at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Gabriel out of Brazil friendlies

Brazil centre back Gabriel Magalhaes will miss their upcoming friendly matches against England and Spain due to an injury, with Gleison Bremer named as his replacement, coach Dorival Junior said on Monday (March 18).

The 26-year-old Arsenal defender, capped six times for his country, had been included in the 26-man squad announced on Saturday.

Gabriel is the latest absence for Brazil following injuries to Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson and Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos.

Bremer has made three appearances for Brazil.