Ireland confirms Stephen Kenny's departure after failing to guide team to Euro 2024

Stephen Kenny's three-year reign as Republic of Ireland manager is over after football association bosses said that his contract would not be renewed. The 52-year-old's departure was widely expected having failed to guide the team to Euro 2024 in Germany, winning only two of their eight games in qualifying Group B.

Kenny's final game was a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in a friendly in Dublin on Tuesday. He won only six of his 29 competitive matches. The Football Association of Ireland said that they had been in a hard group containing France and the Netherlands, but the target had been qualification.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill thanked Kenny, who replaced Mick McCarthy in 2020, for working "tirelessly to create the right environment to support the development of our senior men's team". "Stephen has also overseen an important period of transition for our senior men's national team and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players.

"This will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward." The FAI said that the search for Kenny's successor had already begun, ahead of friendly matches in March and June next year.