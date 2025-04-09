Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal defied the odds with their stunning 3-0 win against Real Madrid as Declan Rice's free-kick magic left the Champions League holders in disarray.

Advertisment

Rice inspired one of the greatest results in Arsenal's storied history with two blistering free-kicks in the second half of the quarter-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Mikel Merino scored the third goal for Arteta's side as they moved within touching distance of a first Champions League semi-final appearance since 2009.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra to kick off 2025 season at Doha Diamond League on May 16

Advertisment

It was an incredible moment for England midfielder Rice, who had never scored a free-kick in his career -- a period spanning 338 previous matches -- before the first of his thunderbolts flashed past Real keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Arsenal had also failed to find the net from a direct set-piece in almost four years, with their last coming via Martin Odegaard against Burnley in September 2021.

Gunners captain Odegaard put his hands on his head in disbelief when Rice completed his set-piece double, while Arteta was equally surprised.

Advertisment

"Declan's been very determined because we have said in the last few months that we have not scored a direct free-kick in three-and-half years," the Arsenal manager said.

"So, to score two goals in 12 minutes of that magnitude and of that quality from the same player, a player that has never scored a free-kick before in his career, what are the odds?

"If there's a player who can do it, how clean he strikes it it's Declan. But you have to execute it at the highest level. And against one of the best keepers in the world as well. It's amazing."

It was a cathartic result for Arsenal, who have endured a rocky season marred by their failure to keep pace with Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The north Londoners are 11 points adrift of Liverpool, leaving the Champions League as their last chance this season to win a first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

Few would have expected them to get past 15-time European champions Real before the first leg.

But now Arsenal will travel to the Bernabeu for the return tie next week as firm favourites to progress to a last four clash against Paris Saint-Germain or Aston Villa.

'Magic moments'

"Beautiful. So proud of the team. I've never seen the stadium like this," Arteta said.

"For big European nights you need the big stadiums that create atmosphere and you need individual magic moments and there you go. That's the beauty of whoever invented this sport."

Arsenal famously knocked out Real in the last 16 on route to their only Champions League final appearance in 2006.

Repeating that run to the final and winning the tournament for the first time would end any doubts about Arteta, who had been questioned at times during his team's inconsistent campaign.

But the Spaniard, whose team blew significant leads in the title race over the previous two seasons, has no intention of taking victory for granted against Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded side.

"When you have not played against this team for the past 20 years, and not had a proper run in this competition, you have to be prepared to write your own history, and it is on nights like this where you can do that. We did that but we have a lot more to give," he said.

"It's another step in the right direction as a team. But we have to make another one and replicate what we've done tonight. Now we have to go to the Bernabeu and do it. That will be another step.

"I will enjoy the win because we deserve it. But we have to be even better in Madrid. We are just in the middle of the tie. There is so much to do yet."

For Real to produce an incredible escape act in the second leg, they will have to set a new mark in their glittering European history.

The Spanish giants have never overturned a three-goal first leg Champion League deficit, but Ancelotti is convinced there is still a chance.

"There is always a first time. The only thing you can do together is to try. The comeback starts tonight," said Ancelotti.

"The possibilities are quite low but we have to try at 100 percent and do all we can. It is an opportunity to show our game."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.