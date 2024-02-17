Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel concedes 'team needs to do more' amid dip in form for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday his side needed to do more to bring an "unsatisfied" Harry Kane into games amid a dip in form.

Kane has not registered a shot on target for two matches, both of which Bayern lost.

Bayern, who travel to Bochum on Sunday, have not lost three matches in a row since 2015.

"It's unbelievable how well he can score in training and how he pushes on the team -- which is absolutely world-class -- and how little we have found him in games.

"I have seldom experienced such a difference in what a player has been able to bring on the pitch in training and on the pitch in actual games."

Tuchel said he has not given the experienced striker advice, saying "Harry doesn't need me. He can take care of himself."

"He knows what he's doing and he's not satisfied with the way he's been implemented in games and we're not satisfied with the way things have been going."

Kane has 24 league goals in 21 games so far this season, but drew blanks against Bayer Leverkusen and again at Lazio in the Champions League.

Tuchel on Saturday recognised the "gloomy" atmosphere around the team but said "we are all committed to turning things around".