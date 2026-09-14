Top 5 places in India to visit if you love watching beautiful sunsets

Watching the sun set offers a quiet moment of observation for travellers. India, with its diverse geography spanning coastlines, deserts, and mountains, provides distinct vantage points for evening skies. From the southern tip of the peninsula to the high-altitude peaks of the Western Ghats, the landscape alters how the fading light interacts with the surroundings. For those who track evening light, here are five locations across the country that offer the best sunset views.

Kanyakumari: The confluence of three seas

Located at the southernmost tip of the Indian peninsula in Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari is surrounded by the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean. This geographic positioning makes it one of the rare locations in India where you can observe both the sunrise and sunset over the water. Observers gather near the Vivekananda Rock Memorial to watch the sun dip below the horizon without any land obstruction.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Great Rann of Kutch: Sunsets on the salt desert

The Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat is one of the largest salt deserts in the world, covering an area of around 7,500 square kilometres. During the winter months, the seasonal water evaporates to leave a thick crust of white salt. The flat, reflective surface of the desert creates a vast mirror effect during the evening. The setting sun casts a distinct orange hue across the white landscape, offering an uninterrupted line of sight for miles.

Agumbe: High-altitude views in the Western Ghats

Agumbe is a high-altitude village situated at an elevation of 826 metres in the Shimoga district of Karnataka. Positioned within the Western Ghats, the designated sunset point is one of the highest peaks in the region. The elevation and the surrounding dense forests provide clear atmospheric conditions. On a clear evening, travellers can watch the sun lower into the distant Arabian Sea, visible from the high vantage point.

Radhanagar Beach: Tropical evening skies

Situated on Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago, Radhanagar Beach is a premier west-facing beach. The beach spans two kilometres of white sand backed by lush tropical forests. The lack of mainland air pollution here results in high atmospheric visibility. This clear air allows travellers to see sharp, defined colour changes in the sky as the sun descends over the turquoise ocean.

Mount Abu: Evening views from the Aravallis

Mount Abu is the only hill station in Rajasthan, located in the ancient Aravalli Range at an altitude of approximately 1,200 metres above sea level. The designated sunset area lies to the south-west of the popular Nakki Lake. The elevation and the dry desert air of the region create clear viewing conditions. Visitors can watch the sun slowly lower behind the layered mountain ridges and the surrounding green valleys.