Top 5 places in India to visit during the festive season

The festive season in India highlights the country's diverse culture and long-standing traditions. From early October to late December, various regions across the nation observe local festivals with specific rituals and massive public gatherings. For international and domestic travellers planning a trip, this period provides a direct look into regional customs. Here are five destinations in India that offer a distinct and memorable festive experience.

1. Kolkata: The grand scale of Durga Puja

In autumn, Kolkata hosts Durga Puja, a festival inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in December 2021. According to local records, there are about 3,000 officially registered community pujas across the city. The streets feature temporary structures called pandals, which display intricate art and cultural themes. Visitors can explore these public installations and try regional street food. The event concludes with the immersion of idols in the Hooghly river.

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2. Mysore: A traditional Dasara celebration

Mysore marks the 10-day Dasara festival with large public events. The main attraction is the Mysore Palace, which authorities illuminate with 97,000 electric bulbs during the celebrations. On the final day, known as Vijayadashami, a grand procession featuring decorated elephants marches through the city streets. The city also hosts a major exhibition opposite the palace grounds, where visitors can find local handicrafts and food.

3. Varanasi: Millions of lights on the Ganges

Varanasi serves as a focal point for Dev Deepawali celebrations, which take place 15 days after Diwali. According to government officials, more than 1.2 million earthen lamps are lit across 85 ghats along the Ganges river. The evening Ganga Aarti becomes an expansive public gathering. Travellers often hire rowboats at sunset to view the illuminated riverfront directly from the water.

4. Jaipur: Illuminated markets and forts

The capital of Rajasthan celebrates Diwali with structured city-wide lighting displays. Markets such as Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar are decorated with bright lights and traditional patterns, as local trade associations actively judge the best-decorated streets. The weather cools down considerably during this time. This drop in temperature makes it comfortable to explore historic forts during the day and the festive markets at night.

5. Amritsar: The glow of Bandi Chhor Divas

In Amritsar, the festival coincides with Bandi Chhor Divas, a major Sikh observance. This day commemorates the release of the sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Gwalior Fort along with 52 Hindu kings in 1619. The Golden Temple complex is festooned with thousands of shimmering lights and traditional oil lamps. The evening sky features extensive firework displays, and the community kitchen feeds tens of thousands of visitors.