ZEE5 announces its next original fantasy drama series Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu

Directed by Hemant Gaba, ZEE5 announced its next original fantasy drama series titled Fireflies- Parth aur Jugnu. The show has been written by Alok Sharma and stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chaterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu centres around Parth [played by Meet Mukhi], a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid who meets Jugnu [played by Aekam Binjwe], a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

With renowned mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer who has worked extensively with DC and Marvel, Ron Marz as the script doctor, this one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama will premiere on May 5.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Fantasy fiction enjoys immense popularity amongst young audiences, and with Fireflies, we aim to delight the viewers with a unique story. Fireflies combines mythology with action-packed adventure and important life lessons in an immersive way which is bound to entertain and educate the younger audience. We are excited for the viewers to experience this one-of-a-kind fantasy series only on ZEE5.”

National award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba said, “We hope Fireflies - Parth aur Jugnu will turn out to be a dark horse in the web space and encourage both OTT platforms and production agencies to venture into fantasy genres targeted at kids, teenagers and family audiences.”

