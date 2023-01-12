Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt to return with poetic carnival, ‘Farzi Mushaira S3’
Story highlights
Created by OML, the comedy series will see popular faces likes Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana and Prachi Desai, Nishant Tanwar among others from January 13, 2023.
Created by OML, the comedy series will see popular faces likes Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana and Prachi Desai, Nishant Tanwar among others from January 13, 2023.
Get ready for some poetic time with the third season of ‘Farzi Mushaira’ by popular Indian comedian-actor Zakir Khan. Amazon miniTV promises this season to get more exciting for viewers as it brings standup comics Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar and Hussain Dalal again. Joining them will be special celebrity guests like Kritika Kamra, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana, Prachi Desai and other comic talents.
The first two seasons received quite the applause for their unique concept and poignant shayaris with a creative and fun twist. However, a few days ago Zakir lost his ‘laal diary’ that had all the shers and poems for Season 3, pushing him to delay the launch of the trailer for season 3. Thankfully, the laal diary was found not long ago, giving Amazon miniTV the green signal to launch the trailer today.
The third season promises to be wittier, sassier, and even more relatable. The 8-episode series will witness five heartbroken shayars share their story. The mehfil would also have these shayars consoling and sympathising with each other.
Watch the trailer here:
“Firstly, I feel fortunate to have found my laal diary. It is a piece of my soul and one of the founding pillars of this third season of Farzi Mushaira. My laal diary which I had lost, it has almost all of my material, my writings for this season. Now that I have found it, I feel it was meant to be and we have finally announced season 3. The earlier two seasons saw fantastic responses from the viewers and because we witnessed immense success with the show format, we are ready to come back with the third season only on Amazon miniTV. We will have the same talents joining us this time, accompanied by a few guests across different episodes. I hope and wish that we do not let our viewers down and that the third season will match our audiences’ expectations”, said Zakir Khan.
‘Farzi Mushaira Season 3’ will premiere on January 13 on Amazon miniTV.