Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt to return with poetic carnival, ‘Farzi Mushaira S3’

The first two seasons received quite the applause for their unique concept and poignant shayaris with a creative and fun twist. However, a few days ago Zakir lost his ‘laal diary’ that had all the shers and poems for Season 3, pushing him to delay the launch of the trailer for season 3. Thankfully, the laal diary was found not long ago, giving Amazon miniTV the green signal to launch the trailer today.

“Firstly, I feel fortunate to have found my laal diary. It is a piece of my soul and one of the founding pillars of this third season of Farzi Mushaira. My laal diary which I had lost, it has almost all of my material, my writings for this season. Now that I have found it, I feel it was meant to be and we have finally announced season 3. The earlier two seasons saw fantastic responses from the viewers and because we witnessed immense success with the show format, we are ready to come back with the third season only on Amazon miniTV. We will have the same talents joining us this time, accompanied by a few guests across different episodes. I hope and wish that we do not let our viewers down and that the third season will match our audiences’ expectations”, said Zakir Khan.