Yuvraj Singh announces Amazon miniTV’s upcoming sports drama, 'Sixer'

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who is most famous for having knocked six sixes in an over announced a new cricketing web series which is incidentally called ‘Sixer’. Amazon miniTV’s sports drama series will be available to all audiences across India and they will be able to watch it for free on the Amazon shopping app.

Created by TVF, the web series features popular actor Shivankit Singh Parihar in the lead role.

Directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, ‘Sixer’ is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV on November 11.

The recently released trailer takes us closer to the lead hero, Nikunj Shukla aka ‘Nikku’, a young cricketer from Vijay Nagar, Indore. Played by Shivankit, this character is a hardcore cricket enthusiast and wants to represent the sport in its right spirit.

On the show, Yuvraj Singh said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Amazon miniTV for its upcoming sports drama ‘Sixer.’ Jahan hai sixer aur cricket, wahaan hai Yuvi! The story is very endearing and memorable, and it reminded me of my early days when we used to play cricket using a tennis ball. I’m glad that Amazon miniTV is bringing such an awesome sports to audiences across India for free.”

Watch the trailer of Sixer here:

