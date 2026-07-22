/YouTuber MrBeast marries Thea Booysen; see the first pic from their dream wedding

Famous YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has finally married his longtime girlfriend and fellow content creator, Thea Booysen. Embarking on a new journey, the digital creator exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony. With only close family and friends in attendance, the celebration was held on Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

MrBeast marries Thea Booysen

After dating for several years, MrBeast and Thea Booysen gave fans a delightful surprise by getting married and sharing moments from their special day in a series of beautiful wedding photos on Instagram. On July 21, the couple posted their first photos, featuring their most memorable moments, including heartfelt vows, a family dinner, the cake-cutting ceremony, and joyful celebrations.

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The pictures shared on social media on Tuesday are captioned, “I found MrsBeast ❤️❤️❤️ and it was the best day of my life.”

The newlywed couple matched in all-white ensembles. MrBeast is seen in a white tuxedo, while MrsBeast is wearing a traditional white gown along with a long veil and carrying flowers, as per the rituals of a white wedding.

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African internet personality, author, and professional content creator. She is best known in the gaming community and is also the author of a well-known young adult novel titledThe Marked Children.

Mr Beast and Thea Booysen's love story