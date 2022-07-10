YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast arrested at Noida metro station, trends on social media

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' has millions of fans in India. People love to watch his daily vlogs as they are not just relatable, but also interesting to watch. He doesn't organise many 'meet and greet' sessions for his fans but when he does, it's always for a special reason. Last, we saw Taneja organising a free screening of the film 'Kashmir Files' for his fans and this time he had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday with his admirers and well-wishers. However, things didn't go as expected and the YouTuber ended up in the police station with several charges looming over his head.

The YouTuber was reportedly arrested after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida here on Saturday to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber`s wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had invited their followers to his birthday celebrations through an Instagram story.

Seeing the open invitation, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet their favourite YouTuber. The crowd got so big that Noida Sector 49 Police had to rush to the spot and handle the situation to avoid stampedes.

Taneja was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Hours after his arrest, Gaurav Taneja started trending on Twitter.

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels, i.e. 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa'. He is known for making fitness-related videos, daily life vlogs and he used to live stream games for his third channel.

A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

